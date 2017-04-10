Food Truck Lobby Day serves hundreds ...

Food Truck Lobby Day serves hundreds at the Capitol on Thursday

Sponsored by the Washington State Food Truck Association the event was deigned to acquaint legislators with the variety and quality of food available from mobile vendors statewide. Speaking on the topic of "The Ins and Outs of Running for Public Office" Olympia City Council member Jim Cooper, state Rep. Beth Doglio, and 3rd Congressional District candidate David McDevitt shared their experiences and suggestions for citizens looking at a political career during a Sunday afternoon gathering at the Obsidian Restaurant and Lounge in Olympia.The event was sponsored by the Move On Olympia organization.

