Fish Tale Ales Releases New Organic Beer in Cans
Fish Tale Ales is now offering three of their organic beers in cans for the first time, as well as in 22-oz bottles. Two new organic ales will join their Organic IPA offering, an Organic Porter and Organic Red Ale.
