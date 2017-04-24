Environmental group says it plans to ...

Environmental group says it plans to sue Port of Olympia for Clean Water Act violations

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: The Olympian

An environmental group that has ties to Olympia says it will sue the Port of Olympia for alleged violations of the Clean Water Act if the group and port can't come to some agreement in the next 60 days. Waste Action Project of Covington, working with a Seattle law firm, sent a letter to the port earlier this month outlining its concerns and allegations about the port's marine terminal.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Olympian.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Olympia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Man arrested in Tumwater child sex sting to spe... 12 hr Sheryl Weiss 1
pimp needed (Apr '13) 22 hr pussypussythot 8
I see Paula Spinharney running her mouth Apr 4 carrter 2
Is Tao of Badass a good dating guide? (May '14) Apr 4 MartinHammerzz 2
Penis Enlargement Bible - Is it a Scam? (Sep '13) Mar 29 Jews 41
News Coroner identifies motorcyclist who died Friday... Mar '17 Andrew 1
please evict kevin wyer (Nov '14) Feb '17 Dylan Klies-Feldon 3
See all Olympia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Olympia Forum Now

Olympia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Olympia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Olympia, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,603 • Total comments across all topics: 280,547,458

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC