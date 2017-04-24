Environmental group says it plans to sue Port of Olympia for Clean Water Act violations
An environmental group that has ties to Olympia says it will sue the Port of Olympia for alleged violations of the Clean Water Act if the group and port can't come to some agreement in the next 60 days. Waste Action Project of Covington, working with a Seattle law firm, sent a letter to the port earlier this month outlining its concerns and allegations about the port's marine terminal.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Olympian.
Add your comments below
Olympia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Man arrested in Tumwater child sex sting to spe...
|12 hr
|Sheryl Weiss
|1
|pimp needed (Apr '13)
|22 hr
|pussypussythot
|8
|I see Paula Spinharney running her mouth
|Apr 4
|carrter
|2
|Is Tao of Badass a good dating guide? (May '14)
|Apr 4
|MartinHammerzz
|2
|Penis Enlargement Bible - Is it a Scam? (Sep '13)
|Mar 29
|Jews
|41
|Coroner identifies motorcyclist who died Friday...
|Mar '17
|Andrew
|1
|please evict kevin wyer (Nov '14)
|Feb '17
|Dylan Klies-Feldon
|3
Find what you want!
Search Olympia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC