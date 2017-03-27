Earth Month rally in Olympia celebrates growth of Earth Day
Daniel Ramirez Medina was freed Wednesday in Tacoma after he posted a $15,000 bond, and left the federal immigration detention center there shortly before 4:30 p.m. Drivers tell The Olympian that a morning back-up on U.S. 101 leads to the most frustrating traffic situation in the South Sound. George Johnson, the new manager of the employee cafe at the Department of Ecology in Lacey, was hired to take over after the Thurston County Health Department found numerous violations in mid-February.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Olympian.
Add your comments below
Olympia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Penis Enlargement Bible - Is it a Scam? (Sep '13)
|Mar 29
|Jews
|41
|Coroner identifies motorcyclist who died Friday...
|Mar 24
|Andrew
|1
|please evict kevin wyer (Nov '14)
|Feb '17
|Dylan Klies-Feldon
|3
|gay
|Feb '17
|look
|1
|Major Upgrade "Fircrest Washington - City of Co...
|Feb '17
|Fircrest888
|1
|Level 3 sex offender registers to live in Lacey
|Feb '17
|MommaBear
|2
|Otis/Brian Wedgeworth- Just Some More Research (Mar '12)
|Feb '17
|Ms D
|76
Find what you want!
Search Olympia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC