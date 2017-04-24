Dragon boat teams prepare for Saint Martin's annual festival
Teams took to the water Sunday to practice for the upcoming dragon boat festival put on by Saint Martin's University, which is set for Saturday. An estimated 4,000-5,000 supporters of science gathered on the Capitol Campus in Olympia for a rally before the March for Science to Heritage Park.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Olympian.
Comments
Add your comments below
Olympia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|pimp needed (Apr '13)
|9 hr
|pussypussythot
|8
|I see Paula Spinharney running her mouth
|Apr 4
|carrter
|2
|Is Tao of Badass a good dating guide? (May '14)
|Apr 4
|MartinHammerzz
|2
|Penis Enlargement Bible - Is it a Scam? (Sep '13)
|Mar 29
|Jews
|41
|Coroner identifies motorcyclist who died Friday...
|Mar '17
|Andrew
|1
|please evict kevin wyer (Nov '14)
|Feb '17
|Dylan Klies-Feldon
|3
|gay
|Feb '17
|look
|1
Find what you want!
Search Olympia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC