Dog uses her MOUTH to open a baby gat...

Dog uses her MOUTH to open a baby gate her owners set up

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Daily Mail

It's Harry Hound-ini! Dog uses her MOUTH to open a baby gate her owners set up to prevent her from destroying home A clever dog has been filmed using her mouth to open a baby gate her owners had set up to stop her from destroying their home. The footage, captured in Olympia, Washington, US, shows Sadie, the husky-mix, opening the gate using her paws and mouth without difficulty.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Olympia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Is Tao of Badass a good dating guide? (May '14) 8 hr MartinHammerzz 2
Penis Enlargement Bible - Is it a Scam? (Sep '13) Mar 29 Jews 41
News Coroner identifies motorcyclist who died Friday... Mar 24 Andrew 1
please evict kevin wyer (Nov '14) Feb '17 Dylan Klies-Feldon 3
gay Feb '17 look 1
Major Upgrade "Fircrest Washington - City of Co... Feb '17 Fircrest888 1
News Level 3 sex offender registers to live in Lacey Feb '17 MommaBear 2
See all Olympia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Olympia Forum Now

Olympia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Olympia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Pakistan
  2. Final Four
  3. South Korea
  4. Climate Change
  5. Syria
 

Olympia, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,292 • Total comments across all topics: 280,050,134

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC