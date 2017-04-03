Dog uses her MOUTH to open a baby gate her owners set up
It's Harry Hound-ini! Dog uses her MOUTH to open a baby gate her owners set up to prevent her from destroying home A clever dog has been filmed using her mouth to open a baby gate her owners had set up to stop her from destroying their home. The footage, captured in Olympia, Washington, US, shows Sadie, the husky-mix, opening the gate using her paws and mouth without difficulty.
