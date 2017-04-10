Detainees at Northwest Detention Center go on hunger strike, activists say
About 20 workshops including ones in jigs, fiddling and Celtic knots were offered Saturday during an Irish festival at The Evergreen State College in Olympia. The 10th annual fundraising event for Concern for Animals, Feline Friends, and Emmit's Magic Rescue also featured information and vendor booths, a doggie fashion show and children's egg hunt at the Regional Athletic Complex in Lacey.
