Crash on Marvin Road closes westbound lanes for more than 2 hours

A crash on Marvin Road, which sent one driver to a local hospital, closed the westbound lanes at Third Avenue Southeast for more than two hours on Saturday, according to a Washington State Patrol incident report. About 5 p.m. Saturday, a 47-year-old Olympia man was eastbound on Marvin Road in a Toyota 4Runner when he apparently crossed into the westbound lanes and struck a 2015 Acura MDX.

