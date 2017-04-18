Contractor wins appeal against city of Olympia over stalled culvert project
The Washington State Court of Appeals has ruled in favor of a construction company that has accused the city of Olympia of breach of contract. In the spring of 2014, the city had sought bids to replace the Woodard Creek Culvert that runs underneath the Olympia Woodland Trail.
