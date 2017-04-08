Conservative whistleblower has filed ...

Conservative whistleblower has filed 40 public disclosure cases, including against Berkowitz

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Waterland Blog

A conservative activist in the Olympia area is taking aim at Democrat office holders across the state for often minor errors in their Public Disclosure forms, and one of his targets is Burien City Councilmember Lauren Berkowitz . But she is in good company - because Glen Morgan filed over 40 such minor infraction complaints against other Democrat officeholders.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Waterland Blog.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Olympia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
I see Paula Spinharney running her mouth Apr 4 carrter 2
Is Tao of Badass a good dating guide? (May '14) Apr 4 MartinHammerzz 2
Penis Enlargement Bible - Is it a Scam? (Sep '13) Mar 29 Jews 41
News Coroner identifies motorcyclist who died Friday... Mar 24 Andrew 1
please evict kevin wyer (Nov '14) Feb '17 Dylan Klies-Feldon 3
gay Feb '17 look 1
Major Upgrade "Fircrest Washington - City of Co... Feb '17 Fircrest888 1
See all Olympia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Olympia Forum Now

Olympia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Olympia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Egypt
  5. China
  1. Final Four
  2. North Korea
  3. Iraq
  4. Tornado
  5. Pakistan
 

Olympia, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,968 • Total comments across all topics: 280,191,058

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC