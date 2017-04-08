Conservative whistleblower has filed 40 public disclosure cases, including against Berkowitz
A conservative activist in the Olympia area is taking aim at Democrat office holders across the state for often minor errors in their Public Disclosure forms, and one of his targets is Burien City Councilmember Lauren Berkowitz . But she is in good company - because Glen Morgan filed over 40 such minor infraction complaints against other Democrat officeholders.
