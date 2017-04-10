Commissioners repeal controversial septic fee
Former Olympia City Council member Holly Gadbaw speaks in support of the $10 septic fee during Tuesday night's Thurston County Board of Health public hearing. After the hearing, the three-member board voted to repeal the fee which would have affected about 42,000 property owners.
