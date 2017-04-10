Commissioners ax former Olympia City Council member from advisory committee
The Thurston County Commissioners voted Tuesday evening to remove former Olympia City Council member Joe Hyer as chairman of the Solid Waste Advisory Committee . "The board didn't feel that he had the perspective of the board," county manager Ramiro Chavez told The Olympian.
