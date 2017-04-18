Citizen Scientists Look Up to Protect Birds from Cell Tower
Southeast Thurston County residents and volunteers turn their eyes to the sky to document the birds that move between Lawrence Lake, the Deschutes River and a small unnamed pond that is bustling with wildlife. Science students from the Classical Conversations home school program test Newton's Laws of Motion by building protective cases for a raw egg that gets dropped from an Olympia Fire Department ladder truck.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Olympian.
Add your comments below
Olympia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|I see Paula Spinharney running her mouth
|Apr 4
|carrter
|2
|Is Tao of Badass a good dating guide? (May '14)
|Apr 4
|MartinHammerzz
|2
|Penis Enlargement Bible - Is it a Scam? (Sep '13)
|Mar 29
|Jews
|41
|Coroner identifies motorcyclist who died Friday...
|Mar 24
|Andrew
|1
|please evict kevin wyer (Nov '14)
|Feb '17
|Dylan Klies-Feldon
|3
|gay
|Feb '17
|look
|1
|Major Upgrade "Fircrest Washington - City of Co...
|Feb '17
|Fircrest888
|1
Find what you want!
Search Olympia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC