Child sex sting nets retired school administrator with Olympia ties
A former executive director for the Olympia-based Washington Association of School Administrators and former Kennewick superintendent is behind bars in the Benton County Jail after allegedly arranging to meet a minor girl for sex in the Tri-Cities. The Southeast Regional Internet Crimes Against Children Taskforce arrested Paul W. Rosier, 75, of Olympia early Saturday morning, according to a news release.
