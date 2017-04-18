Calling all young artists! Pet parade needs you.
More than 800 participants showed off their dogs, cats, horses, guinea pigs, hamsters, gerbils, rabbits, chickens - and one pig - during the beloved event. The extravaganza featuring animals of all sorts will hit the downtown Olympia streets on Saturday, August 19. Entries to the art contest my be submitted by kids aged 5 to 18, and will be accepted May 1 through 15 at theolympian.com/contests .
