A new home and mission for the Tuned In Academy

16 hrs ago Read more: The Olympian

Among the places the Tuned In Academy, a music school, has called home is a Lacey residence, the basement of a downtown Olympia building and 630 square feet of office space. Despite the transitions, the school has grown to 100 students and has secured a location in Olympia, more than doubling its space for classes.

