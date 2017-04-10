10-foot-tall puppets, paintings, music, sculptures pack Arts Walk weekend
Follow the adventures of Blubber the puppet during the upcoming play "Fishnapped" at Olympia Family Theater, 612 Fourth Ave. E. But during Arts Walk, attendees can make their own hand puppet modeled after Blubber from 5-9 p.m. Friday and noon-4 p.m. Saturday at the Olympia Family Theater. Then puppet-makers are invited to march with Blubber and show off their creations during Saturday's Procession of the Species, which begins at 4:30 p.m. Saturday at Cherry Street and Legion Way in Olympia.
