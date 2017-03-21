Will Thurston County consider Lakeside Industriesa recycled asphalt plan for the Nisqually Valley?
Conducting a March 21 tour of their Nisqually facility Lakeside Industries' division manager Dean Smith says the company is very encouraged in securing an environmental review before the Thurston County Board of County Commissioners concerning their proposed asphalt plant. Lakeside Industries' division manager Dean Smith says the company is optimistic it will secure an environmental review of its proposal to use recycled asphalt product at its Nisqually facility.
