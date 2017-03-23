Whata s Happening for March 27

Politicians plan telephone call-in: State Sen. John Braun, R-Centralia; Rep. Richard DeBolt, R-Chehalis; and Rep. Ed Orcutt, R-Kalama, will co-host a telephone call-in meeting, similar to a call-in radio format. It will begin at 6 p.m. and last an hour.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Olympian.