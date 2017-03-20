Whata s Happening for March 20

J.S. Bach's 332nd birthday St. John's Episcopal Church is celebrating with a performance of every organ work Bach wrote, performed by one organist, in 24 hours. Curt Sather, organist and choirmaster at St. John's, will perform Bach's entire opus of organ compositions starting at midnight on March 21, playing on the church's newly installed Schlicker organ.

