What it looks like when political negotiations fail in Olympia
Gov. Inslee on refugee order: "it is an insult and danger to all of the people of the state of Washington" Washington state lawmakers are considering whether to impose new restrictions on the collection of biometric data that is unique to an individual, such as a person's retinal scans, voice patterns, fingerprints and facial geometry. Democratic state lawmakers comment on the Daniel Ramirez Medina case that has been the subject of protests at the Tacoma detention center.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Olympian.
Add your comments below
Olympia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|please evict kevin wyer (Nov '14)
|Feb 27
|Dylan Klies-Feldon
|3
|gay
|Feb 27
|look
|1
|Major Upgrade "Fircrest Washington - City of Co...
|Feb 26
|Fircrest888
|1
|Level 3 sex offender registers to live in Lacey
|Feb 26
|MommaBear
|2
|Otis/Brian Wedgeworth- Just Some More Research (Mar '12)
|Feb 25
|Ms D
|76
|Missing person
|Feb 23
|Colejessica1980
|1
|Patty Murry - The Bi*ch Must Go !! (May '10)
|Jan '17
|spaceman
|10
Find what you want!
Search Olympia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC