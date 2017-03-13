West Olympia apartment residents awake to damaged vehicles, racial slurs and insults

Residents of a west Olympia apartment building awoke Sunday morning to eight vandalized vehicles and spray painted insults, including a racial epithet directed at African-Americans, according to Olympia police and a victim's boyfriend who contacted The Olympian. Also spray painted on a vehicle was the word, "Trump," and "Got youre ," according to a police report shared with the newspaper Monday morning.

