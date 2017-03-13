Well 80 Brewhouse on tap for downtown...

Well 80 Brewhouse on tap for downtown Olympia

19 hrs ago Read more: The Olympian

The owners of local restaurant chain Casa Mia are planning to open a new brewpub this summer in downtown Olympia. The future Well 80 Brewhouse is slated for 514 Fourth Ave. E. in the former Olympia Fireplace & Spa warehouse, which was destroyed by a fire in 2011 .

