Washington Center accepting applications for Youth Showcase event May 6
The Washington Center for the Performing Arts is inviting youth younger than 19 to apply to participate in its Young Arts Ambassadors program this spring. The local ambassadors will create an evening showcase of performance and visual arts to be presented at 6 p.m. May 6 at the center at 512 Washington St. SE in downtown Olympia.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Olympian.
Add your comments below
Olympia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|please evict kevin wyer (Nov '14)
|Feb 27
|Dylan Klies-Feldon
|3
|gay
|Feb 27
|look
|1
|Major Upgrade "Fircrest Washington - City of Co...
|Feb 26
|Fircrest888
|1
|Level 3 sex offender registers to live in Lacey
|Feb 26
|MommaBear
|2
|Otis/Brian Wedgeworth- Just Some More Research (Mar '12)
|Feb 25
|Ms D
|76
|Missing person
|Feb 23
|Colejessica1980
|1
|Patty Murry - The Bi*ch Must Go !! (May '10)
|Jan '17
|spaceman
|10
Find what you want!
Search Olympia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC