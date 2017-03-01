Ukelele star Jake Shimabukuro brings ...

Ukelele star Jake Shimabukuro brings a fresh perspective to instrument in Olympia show

Jake Shimabukuro, playing Saturday in Olympia, is best known for his ukulele versions of such anthems as "While My Guitar Gently Weeps," but his latest work is less George Harrison and more Grateful Dead. On "Nashville Sessions," released in the fall, Shimabukuro showcases the spontaneity that's a hallmark of his concerts.

