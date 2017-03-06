Trump signs new anti-terror travel ban _without new fanfare

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee talks to reporters Monday, March 6, 2017, at the Capitol in Olympia, Wash. Inslee called the President Donald Trump's revised travel ban a "substantial retreat from the president," and said Monday that president's actions were a reaction to the state's decision to sue over the initial travel ban, which resulted in a Seattle judge blocking its implementation around the country.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KRMG-AM Tulsa.