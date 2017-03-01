Trial for Thompson, Chaplin to begin March 20
The trial of Andre Thompson and Bryson Chaplin is slated to begin March 20, with Thurston County Superior Court Judge Erik Price presiding. The date was finalized at a Wednesday hearing.
