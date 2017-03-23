Treefort 2017: Nocturnal Habits Reunites Old Bandmates for New Songs
Nocturnal Habits played an engrossing set March 25 at the Linen Building. The band's lineup featured two members of acclaimed Olympia, Wash.-based post-hardcore group Unwound: guitarist Justin Trosper and drummer Sara Lund.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Boise Weekly.
Comments
Add your comments below
Olympia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Coroner identifies motorcyclist who died Friday...
|Mar 24
|Andrew
|1
|please evict kevin wyer (Nov '14)
|Feb 27
|Dylan Klies-Feldon
|3
|gay
|Feb 27
|look
|1
|Major Upgrade "Fircrest Washington - City of Co...
|Feb 26
|Fircrest888
|1
|Level 3 sex offender registers to live in Lacey
|Feb 26
|MommaBear
|2
|Otis/Brian Wedgeworth- Just Some More Research (Mar '12)
|Feb 25
|Ms D
|76
|Missing person
|Feb '17
|Colejessica1980
|1
Find what you want!
Search Olympia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC