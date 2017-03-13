Thompson and Chaplin trial to begin M...

Thompson and Chaplin trial to begin Monday, nearly two years after shooting

Thurston County Superior Court Judge Erik Price reads several freshly-furnished court documents during a Feb 22 hearing regarding the state's case against Andre Thompson and Bryson Chaplin. Scott Jackson of the Thurston County Prosecutors Office offers his recollections of an earlier hearing as he speaks before Thurston County Superior Court Judge Erik Price on Feb. 22. In about six weeks, a jury will decide if brothers Andre Thompson and Bryson Chaplin are guilty of assaulting an Olympia police officer.

