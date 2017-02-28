TheatreLAB to Present My Name is Rachel Corrie This March

TheatreLAB, Richmond's home for unexpected and evocative performance, will present Alan Rickman and Katharine Viner 's theatrical adaptation of the personal journals and emails of Rachel Corrie , My Name is Rachel Corrie for The Cellar Series: When The Other Becomes The Self. Directed by Heather Falks, and starring Kaelie James, the show will run from March 3rd to 11th at TheatreLAB's venue, The Basement .

