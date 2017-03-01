The Joe Downing and EJ Zita relationship: A work in progress
The two newest Port of Olympia commissioners, EJ Zita and Joe Downing, have occasionally sparred during their short time on the commission, with both over the months raising questions of each other on commissioner conduct. Downing, for example, disagreed with Zita's decision last year to hold her own public meetings - not as a commissioner, but as a citizen - on possible military shipments passing through the port.
