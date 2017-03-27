Suspect in Olympia baseball bat attack to face assault charge
A 21-year-old Olympia man likely will be charged with second-degree assault after he allegedly attacked another man with a baseball bat late Saturday. Joseph M. Gaspar appeared before Thurston County Superior Court Judge Mary Sue Wilson on Monday.
