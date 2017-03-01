SPSCC plans Building 3 renovation at ...

SPSCC plans Building 3 renovation at its Lacey campus

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: The Olympian

Kelly Green, director of Public Relations and Events, along with Laura Price, director of facilities for South Puget Sound Community College, conduct a tour of Building 3 on the SPSCC Lacey campus where the Advanced Manufacturing program is housed. The building will be renovated with money from the sale of the college's Hawks Prairie location.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Olympian.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Olympia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Govenor Inslee sanctuary gamble Mar 2 MAGA2016 1
please evict kevin wyer (Nov '14) Feb 27 Dylan Klies-Feldon 3
gay Feb 27 look 1
Major Upgrade "Fircrest Washington - City of Co... Feb 26 Fircrest888 1
News Level 3 sex offender registers to live in Lacey Feb 26 MommaBear 2
Otis/Brian Wedgeworth- Just Some More Research (Mar '12) Feb 25 Ms D 76
Missing person Feb 23 Colejessica1980 1
See all Olympia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Olympia Forum Now

Olympia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Olympia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. North Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Pakistan
  4. Iraq
  5. Health Care
 

Olympia, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,098 • Total comments across all topics: 279,312,148

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC