Some Elton John fans frustrated with long waits at Spokane Arena

Living legend Elton John played a sold-out show at the Spokane Arena Sunday night, and while thousands of people were enjoying the smooth sounds of "Rocket Man" and "Tiny Dancer," other Sir Elton fans were left standing outside the arena doors after the concert was scheduled to begin. Spokane Arena General Manager Matt Gibson eventually responded to some of the tweets acknowledging the issue and reporting that the Arena was hit with a late rush of people, which caused some slow down.

