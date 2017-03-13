Shots Fired: A sneak peek at the documentary of the shooting at North Thurston High School
Washington OneNet announces the forthcoming video, SHOTS FIRED, a short documentary about the courage and resilience of North Thurston High School in the face of an active shooter event. The city says business owner Anne Buck did not seek the proper permits or inspections to erect a wall in the entryway of her business, which is located in a historic building on Fifth Avenue in downtown Olympia.
Olympia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|please evict kevin wyer (Nov '14)
|Feb 27
|Dylan Klies-Feldon
|3
|gay
|Feb 27
|look
|1
|Major Upgrade "Fircrest Washington - City of Co...
|Feb 26
|Fircrest888
|1
|Level 3 sex offender registers to live in Lacey
|Feb 26
|MommaBear
|2
|Otis/Brian Wedgeworth- Just Some More Research (Mar '12)
|Feb 25
|Ms D
|76
|Missing person
|Feb 23
|Colejessica1980
|1
|Patty Murry - The Bi*ch Must Go !! (May '10)
|Jan '17
|spaceman
|10
