Shots Fired: A sneak peek at the docu...

Shots Fired: A sneak peek at the documentary of the shooting at North Thurston High School

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: The Olympian

Washington OneNet announces the forthcoming video, SHOTS FIRED, a short documentary about the courage and resilience of North Thurston High School in the face of an active shooter event. The city says business owner Anne Buck did not seek the proper permits or inspections to erect a wall in the entryway of her business, which is located in a historic building on Fifth Avenue in downtown Olympia.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Olympian.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Olympia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
please evict kevin wyer (Nov '14) Feb 27 Dylan Klies-Feldon 3
gay Feb 27 look 1
Major Upgrade "Fircrest Washington - City of Co... Feb 26 Fircrest888 1
News Level 3 sex offender registers to live in Lacey Feb 26 MommaBear 2
Otis/Brian Wedgeworth- Just Some More Research (Mar '12) Feb 25 Ms D 76
Missing person Feb 23 Colejessica1980 1
Patty Murry - The Bi*ch Must Go !! (May '10) Jan '17 spaceman 10
See all Olympia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Olympia Forum Now

Olympia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Olympia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. Ireland
  5. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  1. South Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Egypt
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Health Care
 

Olympia, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,787 • Total comments across all topics: 279,568,315

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC