Sex offender registers to live in Olympia

The Thurston County Sheriff's Office has issued a general notification regarding level 3 sex offender, Paul C. Adamson, 33, who has registered to live in the 3500 block of Mary Elder Road NE, in Olympia. On March 20, 2017, Adamson pleaded guilty in Thurston County Superior Court to one count of luring with sexual motivation.

