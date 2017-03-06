Senate passes corrections reforms bill following early-release scandal
The Washington Senate voted unanimously Monday in favor of a bill that makes sweeping reforms to the Department of Corrections in the wake of 2015's prisoner early-release scandal. Senate Bill 5294, sponsored by Republican Senator Mike Padden of Spokane Valley, enacts recommendations made by the Senate Law and Justice Committee last year following a months-long investigation into the early release of some 3,000 prisoners.
