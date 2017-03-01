Sen. Doug Ericksen to hold town hall meeting Saturday
State Sen. Doug Ericksen, R-Ferndale, talks to reporters Feb. 2 at the state Capitol in Olympia. Ericksen, who is serving as a state senator and a member of President Donald Trump's transition team, said the Republican majority in the state Senate can rely on him, and that he's able to do both jobs.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bellingham Herald.
Add your comments below
Olympia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|please evict kevin wyer (Nov '14)
|Mon
|Dylan Klies-Feldon
|3
|gay
|Feb 27
|look
|1
|Major Upgrade "Fircrest Washington - City of Co...
|Feb 26
|Fircrest888
|1
|Level 3 sex offender registers to live in Lacey
|Feb 26
|MommaBear
|2
|Otis/Brian Wedgeworth- Just Some More Research (Mar '12)
|Feb 25
|Ms D
|76
|Missing person
|Feb 23
|Colejessica1980
|1
|Patty Murry - The Bi*ch Must Go !! (May '10)
|Jan '17
|spaceman
|10
Find what you want!
Search Olympia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC