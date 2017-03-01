Saint Martina s faculty, students wal...

Saint Martina s faculty, students walk out over union representation

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: The Olympian

On the faculty as an ESL instructor Blaine Snow thanks approximately 75 supporters for their support during a rally in the Quad area at Saint Martin's University before beginning a campus-wide march March 1st. The event was part of a one-day walkout to continue putting pressure on the university to allow union contract bargaining for non-tenured faculty.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Olympian.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Olympia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
please evict kevin wyer (Nov '14) Mon Dylan Klies-Feldon 3
gay Feb 27 look 1
Major Upgrade "Fircrest Washington - City of Co... Feb 26 Fircrest888 1
News Level 3 sex offender registers to live in Lacey Feb 26 MommaBear 2
Otis/Brian Wedgeworth- Just Some More Research (Mar '12) Feb 25 Ms D 76
Missing person Feb 23 Colejessica1980 1
Patty Murry - The Bi*ch Must Go !! (May '10) Jan '17 spaceman 10
See all Olympia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Olympia Forum Now

Olympia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Olympia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. NASA
  4. Space Station
  5. Iraq
 

Olympia, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,647 • Total comments across all topics: 279,245,500

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC