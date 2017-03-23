Rain dampens turnout for studentsa march, but not enthusiasm

Organized by Olympia High School senior Gracie Anderson, a group of approximately 40 students head to the steps of the Legislative Building on Sunday after marching up the switchback hill trail line to hold an education funding rally. Carrying her notebook while walking with approximately 40 fellow students, Olympia High School senior and march organizer Gracie Anderson head to the steps of the Legislative Building Sunday to hold an education funding rally Braving a cold and steady March 26 rain, around 40 students marched from Olympia's Marathon Park to the Legislative Building to hold an education funding rally.

