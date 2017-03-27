Public invited to Olympia forum on po...

Public invited to Olympia forum on possible affordable housing levy

The Olympian

A public forum on a possible housing levy for Olympia voters will run 6-7:30 p.m. Wednesday at United Churches, 110 11th Ave. SE in downtown Olympia. The forum is sponsored by the Home Fund, a nonprofit advocacy group that is asking Thurston County cities to put a property tax on the ballot in order to generate money for affordable housing.

Olympia, WA

