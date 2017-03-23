Prolific fast food burglar pleads guilty after arrest at Olympia Taco Bell

A suspect accused of burglarizing several fast-food restaurants along the Interstate 5 corridor and stealing thousands of dollars in the past two years now faces more than 12 years in prison. Alexis Cardenas, 26, pleaded guilty Wednesday in Lewis County Superior Court to five counts of second-degree burglary, five counts of first-degree malicious mischief and one count of attempted delivery of cocaine while in jail, according to The Centralia Chronicle.

