Pro-Trump rally in Olympia also draws protesters
Gov. Inslee on refugee order: "it is an insult and danger to all of the people of the state of Washington" Washington state's Democratic Gov. Jay Inslee responds to President Donald Trump after a 9th Circuit court ruling that refused to reinstate Trump's controversial travel ban. Representing the Black Alliance of Thurston County Dr. Karen A. Johnson outlines several pending pieces of legislation pertaining to the place use of deadly force while speaking at the Feb 5 session of the Legislative Academy series sponsored by the First United Methodist Church in Olympia.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Olympian.
Add your comments below
Olympia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Govenor Inslee sanctuary gamble
|Mar 2
|MAGA2016
|1
|please evict kevin wyer (Nov '14)
|Feb 27
|Dylan Klies-Feldon
|3
|gay
|Feb 27
|look
|1
|Major Upgrade "Fircrest Washington - City of Co...
|Feb 26
|Fircrest888
|1
|Level 3 sex offender registers to live in Lacey
|Feb 26
|MommaBear
|2
|Otis/Brian Wedgeworth- Just Some More Research (Mar '12)
|Feb 25
|Ms D
|76
|Missing person
|Feb 23
|Colejessica1980
|1
Find what you want!
Search Olympia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC