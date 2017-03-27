Port of Olympia commission will have special work session a " on Hood Canal
If you're planning to attend this week's Port of Olympia commission special work session, be prepared to drive. That's because the commission will meet at Alderbrook Resort in Union on Wednesday and Thursday, according to a reminder about upcoming meetings shared at the end of Monday's port commission meeting.
