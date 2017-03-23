Patrick Murphy, school district assistant superintendent, finalist for Olympia job
Patrick Murphy, assistant superintendent of the Edmonds School District, is one of three finalists for the superintendent position at the Olympia School District. According to The Olympian , Murphy and two other finalists toured the Olympia School District this week.
