One-armed former college basketabll player inspires at Timberline

City of Olympia Program Aid Charles Rambo along with volunteers Roberta Woods and Micah Frankus work the steep hillside at Madison Scenic Park as they remove invasive plants and weeding during their Feb 26th work party. On a cold and damp Monday several hundred people provided the links to form a human chain that connected the Legislative Building with the Temple of Justice, culminating a February 20th rally supporting statewide educational equity.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Olympian.