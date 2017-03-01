One-armed former college basketabll player inspires at Timberline
City of Olympia Program Aid Charles Rambo along with volunteers Roberta Woods and Micah Frankus work the steep hillside at Madison Scenic Park as they remove invasive plants and weeding during their Feb 26th work party. On a cold and damp Monday several hundred people provided the links to form a human chain that connected the Legislative Building with the Temple of Justice, culminating a February 20th rally supporting statewide educational equity.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Olympian.
Add your comments below
Olympia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Govenor Inslee sanctuary gamble
|16 hr
|MAGA2016
|1
|please evict kevin wyer (Nov '14)
|Feb 27
|Dylan Klies-Feldon
|3
|gay
|Feb 27
|look
|1
|Major Upgrade "Fircrest Washington - City of Co...
|Feb 26
|Fircrest888
|1
|Level 3 sex offender registers to live in Lacey
|Feb 26
|MommaBear
|2
|Otis/Brian Wedgeworth- Just Some More Research (Mar '12)
|Feb 25
|Ms D
|76
|Missing person
|Feb 23
|Colejessica1980
|1
Find what you want!
Search Olympia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC