On freezing tuition, Democrats and Republicans swap positions in Olympia

7 hrs ago

For four years, it has been Republicans who have been holding the line on tuition in Olympia - first by freezing it, and then by pushing through a tuition cut. Now, it's Democrats who want to halt tuition increases at the state's colleges and universities, while Republicans are proposing modest increases of about 2 percent a year.

