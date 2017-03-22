Olympia School Board to discuss finalists for top job Thursday night
Trevor Greene, executive director of Human Resources for Highline School District and candidate for Olympia superintendent introduces himself during a meet and greet sessions for district staff and the public March 21st at ORLA. All three superintendent finalists visited the district this week, and the Olympia School Board is scheduled to meet in executive session at 6:30 p.m. Thursday to discuss their qualifications.
