Olympia School Board offers top post to Edmonds educator
The Olympia School Board unanimously voted Thursday night to offer the position of superintendent of the Olympia School District to Patrick Murphy, pending successful negotiations of a contract. "I think that Olympia is innovative, and they look for ways to meet the needs of all students and not a one size fits all, and I think that really fits with me," he told The Olympian.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Olympian.
Add your comments below
Olympia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Coroner identifies motorcyclist who died Friday...
|6 hr
|Andrew
|1
|please evict kevin wyer (Nov '14)
|Feb 27
|Dylan Klies-Feldon
|3
|gay
|Feb 27
|look
|1
|Major Upgrade "Fircrest Washington - City of Co...
|Feb 26
|Fircrest888
|1
|Level 3 sex offender registers to live in Lacey
|Feb 26
|MommaBear
|2
|Otis/Brian Wedgeworth- Just Some More Research (Mar '12)
|Feb 25
|Ms D
|76
|Missing person
|Feb 23
|Colejessica1980
|1
Find what you want!
Search Olympia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC