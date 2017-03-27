Olympia Salvation Army Womena s Auxiliary marks 50 years of charity work
Members of the Olympia Salvation Army Women's Auxiliary are celebrating the group's 50th anniversary by doing what they do best: Helping people in need. Over the years, the auxiliary has channeled its energy toward bake sales and clothes shopping sprees for Olympia area children, as well as summer camp scholarships and an annual Giving Tree that provides Christmas gifts for families.
